New work inspired by Scotland's leading writers lights up historic Edinburgh landmarks

New work inspired by five of Scotland’s leading writers will be lighting up historic landmarks across Edinburgh for the next few weeks.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, Young Fathers star Kayus Bankole, poets Kathleen Jamie and Robin Robertson, and author and journalist Charlotte Runcie have penned pieces inspired by the nation’s shorelines for the “Message from the Skies” project, which is running every evening until Burns Night.

Northern Lighthouse Board, George Street: Charlotte Runcie Kate Charter - Pippa Murphy (narration by Karine Polwart)

They have joined forces with visual artists, singers, musicians, designers and filmmakers to bring their words to life.

The City Chambers is playing host to Bankole’s work, which tackles Edinburgh’s little-known links with the slave trade.

Welsh has created a story inspired by an inspirational sailor he met while growing up in Leith for the Malmaison Hotel in the port.

Jamie’s work, which can be seen at the Lochrin Basin at the end of the Union Canal, has drawn inspiration from new wave energy technology being developed in Orkney.

Nelson Monument, Calton Hill: Robin Robertson - Bright Side Studios - Alasdair Roberts

Robin Robertson’s work for the Nelson Monument, which look at the relationship between the seaside landscapes of Scotland and national identity.

Runcie has examined Scotland’s lighthouse heritage and the legacy of engineer Robert Stevenson for her piece for the Northern Lighthouse Board’s building on George Street.

Edinburgh City Chambers, High Street: Kayus Bankole Rianne White

Union Canal, Fountainbridge: Kathleen Jamie Thomas Moulson - Bright Side Studios