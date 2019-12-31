New fantasy novel inspired by Edinburgh aims to be next Game of Thrones

EDINBURGH author Justin Lee Anderson is marking the start of a new decade with the publication of the first novel in a new fantasy series that draws on the Capital and its environs for its inspiration.

The Lost War Book One: Eidyn is a twisted fantasy road trip set in a world that is, although strangely recognisable, different in every way to the one in which we live in.

Map of Eidyn inspired by Edinburgh

The first of the Eidyn trilogy, The Lost War follows elemental mage Aranok, the king’s envoy, as he leads a band of strangers across the war-ravaged country. Tasked with restoring an exiled foreign queen to her throne, the group are constantly side-tracked as they discover all is not as they believed.

As bodies drop around them and lies are revealed, Aranok has to bring them together to uncover the conspiracy at the heart of the kingdom. It’s a fantasy tale sure to appeal to fans of Game of Thrones and Netflix’s newest hit The Witcher.

Anderson explains, “Edinburgh features heavily as the inspiration for The Lost War. The country of Eidyn is based entirely on Edinburgh’s history, with the origins of place names like Liberton, Balerno, Gorgie and Dalry used as towns.

“A number of Edinburgh’s oldest and most iconic pubs also feature, including the Sheep Heid, the White Hart and the Canny Man.”

Edinburgh’s history and mythology also provide inspiration for Anderson’s story, with a number of the tales he uncovered in his Capital Guide days finding their way into the book in one form or another.

He adds, “In many ways, The Lost War is a love letter to Edinburgh’s dark and twisted past.”

Award-winning Anderson, who spent 15 years as a professional writer and editor before his debut novel, Carpet Diem, was published in 2015, will be talking about his new work and signing copies of the book at Blackwell’s Bookshop on South Bridge on Thursday 9 January.

The Lost War with Justin Lee Anderson, Thursday 9 January, 6.30pm-8pm, Blackwell’s Bookshop, South Bridge, free, register to attend at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-lost-war-with-justin-lee-anderson-tickets-81986695413