New Callendar House exhibitions for February

Callendar House is marking the national Year of Coasts and Waters with two new exhibitions, beginning tomorrow.

The Waters of Life in the 2nd Floor Galleries is curated by Falkirk Community Trust and looks at our local waterways and how they have shaped our past and our present, from dams to modern day ports.

Visitors can discover how hundreds of areas of land were reclaimed from the sea, find out about how Grangemouth shipyards sent ships all over the world and learn why Bo’ness was once known as “Pitropolis”.

In the Park Gallery, artist and curator, Euan Gray’s exhibition Uprooted focuses on people living in refugee camps in Calais.

Some of the works on show have been created by residents of the camps during their stay. while others were produced by photojournalists, artists and activists who were either visiting the camp or reflecting on the situation from further afield.

Both exhibitions tun until May 17 from 10am to 4pm (not Tuesdays) and admission is free.