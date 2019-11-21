New 1,200-capacity live music venue planned for Edinburgh - and it could be in a former church or bingo hall

Old churches and bingo halls among sites to be considered

GIG goers might be soon flocking to a new spiritual home in the Capital as owners look to open a new live music venue in the Capital.

London-based Electric Group, the firm behind Electric Brixton and SWX in Bristol are on the hunt for premises to turn into a 1,200-capacity site.

It forms part of a rapid expansion for the company, with a Newcastle operation expected to open in 2021 and further ambitions in Glasgow and across the UK.

Electric Group CEO and co-founder Dominic Madden said: “Very little can compare to the thrill of a live gig and with our extensive experience in the music and entertainment business and with sound financial backing from the Lewis family, we are committed to growing our business around the UK in key city centres.

"We want to be in locations that have a thriving music scene as well as a ‘going out’ culture.”

Suitable projects include, nightclubs, theatres, performance venues, bingo halls, cinemas, churches as well as existing live music venues.

The firm is looking for a minimum of 18,000 to 20,000 sq ft of floor space with the ability to accommodate around 1,200 people for live performances and approximately 2,000 overall.

Both freehold and leasehold properties can be considered.

Jon Patrick, of agents Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to be assisting Electric Group with their business development plans and have seen considerable growth in live music and merchandising over the last decade as audiences have changed the way in which they access music.

"They are looking increasingly for immersive and ‘one of a kind’ opportunities, looking to hear their favourite and up and coming bands and artists in more accessible venues, before they hit the arena tour schedules - this shift presents a fantastic opportunity for Electric Group in the market.”