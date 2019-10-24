Whoopi Goldberg to reprise Sister Act role in new UK musical

Have your say

Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier in a new stage production of Sister Act, it has been announced.

She will star opposite Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior in the hit musical in London next summer.

It will be the first time Goldberg has played the role on stage after starring in the films Sister Act and Sister Act 2 - Back In The Habit.

It is 28 years since Academy Award-winning Goldberg starred in the original film.

Sister Act: The Musical will enjoy a limited run in London of just 39 performances from 29 July-30 August at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

The production features music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

Tickets went on sale at 9am today.