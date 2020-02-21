Whitney Houston Hologram tour 2020: dates and how to get tickets for An Evening With Whitney at SEC Armadillo Glasgow

Have your say

Fans who never got the chance to see Whitney Houston in concert can now see the next best thing, as a hologram tour comes to Glasgow.

With 200 million worldwide record sales to her name, the late singer was cited as the most awarded female artist in history by the Guinness World Records - and her music remains popular even after her death.

Were you a Whitney Houston fan? (Photo: Getty Images)

The star passed away in 2012 at the age of 48, but her memory has not been forgotten, with fans now able to experience an awe-inspiring live performance in celebration of her life.

What will the Hologram tour involve?

Throughout February and March, fans will be able to watch the singing sensation in a live theatrical hologram performance.

An Evening with Whitney Houston is a one-of-a-kind holographic experience that will reunite audiences with the music legend, using state-of-the-art technology and digitally remastered arrangements of her classic hits.

What songs will be played?

Backed by a live band, singers and dancers, all of whom will be surrounded by a spectacular and cutting-edge stage and lighting, the show promises a remarkable concert experience.

Fans can expect to hear all Houston’s beloved hits, including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, I’m Every Woman and Higher Love.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced from around £30 per person, with more expensive seats costing up to £75, plus booking fee.

Tickets are currently available to buy online via An Evening with Whitney.

Where can I see the show?

An Evening with Whitney Houston: The Hologram Tour will take place in various locations across the UK from 25 February to 10 March.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

25 February - City Hall, Sheffield

27 February - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

28 February - O2 Apollo, Manchester

29 February - First Direct Arena, Leeds

1 March - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

3 March - Bord Gais Theatre, Dublin

4 March - Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

5 March - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

6 March – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

7 March - Brighton Centre, Brighton

9 March - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 March - Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London