Watch: Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro return with new single

Scottish trio Biffy Clyro have made a return with new single 'Instant History.'

Lead singer Simon Neil told NME Magazine: “‘Instant History’ does not represent the record, but as always we like to put the first song out as a bit of a rug-pull to set the panic stations.

“The song is about embracing progress without completely dismissing everything that we’ve learned from the past.

"You can’t just go on blindly and ignore everything that’s happened, but equally you can make your own history ahead of time."

The track, which was given its first play as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in The World on BBC Radio 1, comes after their album Ellipsis in 2016.

Asked if the single is representative of the new album Simon Neil replied: "“We wanted to come back slightly left-field.

"Every two years we come back and there’s a new way to present a record.

"We thought - let’s go big and ballsy to start with.

"Putting out the first song from a record is one of our least favourite things.

"Inevitably, people take a lot from it. I don’t want anyone to freak out. Whatever you think the next song will sound like, it won’t.”

He told NME the band are looking at doing a tour in September or early next year.