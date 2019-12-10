Watch: Lewis Capaldi tells Amanda Holden he once failed Britain's Got Talent audition

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he once auditioned for Britain's Got Talent, but never received a call back.

The chart-topper appeared as a guest on the Heart Breakfast radio show on Tuesday alongside presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Capaldi was quick to point out his Britain's Got Talent connection with Holden, who has been a judge on the ITV show since it first aired in 2007.

The West Lothian singer started: "I did go on Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda, I went on Britain’s Got Talent and I went to the auditions, and I went up and I sang White Blank Page by Mumford & Sons.

"I went on and they said to me, they said to me Amanda, 'Oh Lewis that was so great, that was lovely, we loved that' and I said, 'thank you so much for saying that'.

"And then I got a phone call saying, 'Lewis that was great we’re going to put you through, and we’re going to try and hurry it through.' Then I never received another phone call again.’"

Capaldi, whose hit Someone You Loved sensationally topped the UK and US charts this year, continued: "What they actually said to me, they said to me “Amanda Holden saw your audition tape and she hates you, on a molecular level she despises you'".

A stunned Amanda responded: "OMG we turned down Lewis Capaldi.

"Can you imagine?"

During the same interview, Capaldi also revealed to Amanda and Jamie he lives in the same area as Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle and X Factor winner Leon Jackson.

Capaldi is due to fly back to the US this week to continue his exhausting 2019/20 touring schedule.

The singer recently performed three sold out shows in Scotland, two at Glasgow's O2 Academy and one in Edinburgh's Usher Hall, despite suffering voice issues the week before.