Under the Radar: Yip Man

Regular readers of this column will be familiar with our admiration for Glasgow’s Armelodie Records and its eclectic, interesting roster of artistes. This includes the occasional release by the enigmatic Yip Man, who unbeknown to us until this week, is actually the alter ego of the label’s co-founder, Alan Souter (aka Al Nero).

Boasting an aptitude for edgy pop which could be likened to earlier Blur if Davy Henderson (of Fire Engines, Win and The Nectarine No. 9 fame) were on vocals, his latest album was partly written while working in China. Entitled Pure Zen, Ken? it boasts a variety of sounds while still managing to remain engaging and listenable.

Released on 6 September, both on vinyl and CD, it won’t be accompanied by any live shows. However, both formats come free with a mindfulness colouring book and a set of pencils. For more info check out www.yipman.bandcamp.com/album/pure-zen-ken

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

