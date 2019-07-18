Under the Radar: Wojtek The Bear

Over the years, Glasgow five-piece Wojtek The Bear have played live on STV, secured airplay on KEXP in the USA, from Radio X, BBC 6Music, Radio 1, Roddy Hart, The Afternoon Show, and have a live session with Vic Galloway on BBC Radio Scotland on 22 July.

Produced by Jamie Savage at Chem19 Studios, A Long Wait For Bad News is released via Scottish Fiction on 19 July, with a launch gig the same day at MacArts in Galashiels. Wojtek The Bear also won a competition to perform at Belle & Sebastian’s exotic Boaty Weekender, a music cruise sailing from Barcelona to Cagliari from 8 - 12 August. This is followed by a gig at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on 12 September, The Hug and Pint in Glasgow on 26 September and Westgarth Social Club in Middlesbrough on 2 November. Visit https://www.facebook.com/wojtekthebearband/

