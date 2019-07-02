Under the radar: We Should Hang Out More

Glasgow-based duo We Should Hang Out More (WSHOM) have carved out a mean reputation for their club nights and now they are following in the footsteps of trailblazing promoters/DJs such as Slam and Optimo in also creating brilliant tunes of their own.

Their new EP, Tradeston Knights, was released last week on the London label Midnight Riot Records and includes a track which boasts all the hallmarks of a classic house anthem. Entitled University Avenue, it weaves infectious organ interludes into an up-tempo groove, and in a nod to the city of its creation, it incorporates a recording of legendary union leader Jimmy Reid.

With a string of dates lined up including Kelburn Garden Party (Friday), Sub Club residencies (2 & 16 August) and the Isle of Skye Festival (9 September), lovers of quality dance music will have plenty of opportunities to take WSHOM up on their name. facebook.com/weshouldhangoutmore