Under the Radar: Vukovi

Ayrshire’s Vukovi are an incredible live band and frontwoman Janine Shilstone is a born performer, gifted with powerful vocals and a strong stage presence. Released two weeks ago, their excellent new single Behave offers a taste of what to expect from their forthcoming second album. To date, they’ve amassed more than four million streams on Spotify and been championed by Radio 1 and Vic Galloway on BBC Radio Scotland.

Vukovi’s live fanbase is growing rapidly too, with several sold-out shows as part of their current European and UK tour. They return home for a series of Scottish dates this week, visiting The Mash House in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Conroy’s Basement in Dundee on Thursday and The Tunnels in Aberdeen on Friday. Their tour culminates at the Underworld in Camden, London, on 4 June before they play a main stage slot at Cheltenham’s 2000trees festival in July. For more information, visit www.vukovi.co.uk.

