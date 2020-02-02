Under the Radar: Victoria’s Flight

Glasgow’s Victoria’s Flight create hook-laden, electro-pop gems. They’ve been championed in the UK by Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, secured airplay in the US, South America, throughout mainland Europe and as far afield as Southeast Asia, as well as supporting acts like Drax Project and The Ramona Flowers.

Released on Thursday, their new single Love Will Come Back is yet another super-catchy, upbeat pop/rock hit, guaranteed to get stuck in your head. With hundreds of thousands of Spotify streams and sold out hometown shows, the quartet appear to be amassing a deserved fanbase, both on and offline. Their next gig is at Glasgow’s The 13th Note on 15 February with support from Leeds band Artio, Newcastle upon Tyne trio Twist Helix and local act Legs Of Abraham. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/VictoriasFlight/ tickets, http://bit.ly/VFlight-15Feb20

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide. Their next event, on Thursday at The Pleasance Cabaret Bar, explores how Edinburgh’s festivals can develop more collaborations with the music scene. Visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is the not-for-profit trade body representing the UK’s independent music sector, which makes up a quarter of the recorded music market. Now in its 20th year, AIM’s members range from the largest independent record labels and music businesses in the world, to self-releasing artists and entrepreneurs. AIM promotes, supports and offers a range of services and opportunities to this group. Visit www.aim.org.uk