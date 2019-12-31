Under the Radar: Stock Manager

Hailing from Falkirk but living in Glasgow, Stock Manager are a promising young grunge-influenced pop/rock trio consisting of Melissa Brisbane, Jack Alexander and Christopher Devine. Their self-styled genre – VHS Rock – is a surprisingly accurate description of their sound: dreamy, infectious vocal melodies, a driving rhythm section, guitar-led hooks, alternative while at the same time catchy and accessible.

Stock Manager have been busy building a following in a less than traditional way, by putting on gigs in their friends’ flats across Stirling, Falkirk and Glasgow, with their debut house party attracting an attendance in triple figures in July this year. Accompanying each new single is a retro, VHS-styled music video, and Stock Manager, with their do-it-yourself ethos, flat gigs and cool retro music videos, are one of our top tips for 2020. Watch their music videos on http://bit.ly/StockManager-YouTube and visit https://www.facebook.com/stockmanager1/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com