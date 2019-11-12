Under the Radar: Stephanie Cheape

During the past year Stephanie Cheape has arguably played to more people in Scotland than any other unsigned artist. In January, she performed for revellers at Edinburgh’s Torchlight Procession and then the city’s Hogmanay celebrations, and she followed that up with slots at TRNSMT and Belladrum, as well as opening for The Human League.

Hailing from Hamilton, the qualified vet is a former winner of Capital FM’s best unsigned act award, and her most recent release, Cool My Mind, was crowned single of the week by Radio Scotland. With a sound best described as pure pop, Cheape has been working with producer Lewis Gardiner and Scottish rockers Sam McTrusty and Ross McNae of Twin Atlantic fame, and a new EP is due out in February. Before then she returns to the stage with an intimate gig at Glasgow’s G2 and will finish the year with a show at Stirling Castle for the town’s Hogmanay party. For more information, see www.iamstephaniecheape.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com