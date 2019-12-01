Under the Radar: Plush

Describing themselves as alt-pop, Glasgow-based Plush combine Alice Niel’s vocals and lyrics with bass, guitar and arranging courtesy of mechanical engineering student Andrew Joseph.

Inverting the usual approach of building a live following and then putting the their tracks out, the pair instead have opted to release a string of singles before taking to the stage. Their strategy is already paying off: their second track, Stitch It Up, has just been crowned single of the week on Radio Scotland.

An upbeat earworm, it has set the band up well for when they decide to launch their live set. In the meantime, look out for regular releases as the band records more tracks. (Not to be confused with eighties disco act Plush or Liam Hayes’ acoustic pop vehicle with the same name.) www.facebook.com/weareplushband

