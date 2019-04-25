Under the Radar: Ophelia Lies

Electronic pop duo Ophelia Lies are an Italo-Scottish collaboration between producers Eugenio Dubla and Thomas Brumby, whose architecture degree led him to build his Glasgow studio. They began collaborating in 2018 and soon came to the attention of Become One Music, (the label run by New College Lanarkshire), which in turn led to a showcase gig in The Old Hairdressers two months ago.

Tomorrow sees the release of their first track, Riverside, a mellow mix of dreamy vocals and keyboard sounds which conjures up images of chilling out on an Ibiza beach. It is accompanied by a video featuring French aerial acrobat Ninon Noiret, while an acoustic version of the song is set to appear later this week.

A second single is due to be released via Become One Music in the summer with live dates in the pipeline. Based on what we have heard so far, Ophelia Lies are definitely an act to listen out for. See their video at http://bit.ly/UTROL