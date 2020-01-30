Under the Radar: Midi Paul

When not earning a living as session bassist, producer Phil McBride can be found composing quality electronic tracks on vintage equipment in his Sonic Lodge studio, located opposite Leith Theatre. For his live shows he is also joined by drummer Ben Collard, and he regularly enlists the services of guest vocalists, with Kathryn Aly, Nikki Kent and Earth Wire’s Think all stepping up to the mic.

Phil’s artist name comes from an imaginary tribute band and was coined by one of his friends. It’s obscurity shouldn’t detract from some great analogue synth compositions with a warm, laid-back feel. Midi Paul’s next gig is at the recently reprieved Leith Depot tomorrow, supporting Chuchoter. However, anyone still struggling with their tax return can also see him opening for Atom Eyes at Edinburgh’s Mash House on 21 February and at Glasgow’s Hug & Pint the following night. www.facebook.com/midipaulmusic

