Under the Radar: Memes

Memes are cousins John and Paul McLinden. Despite only launching the band a few months ago, they’ve already recorded a coveted live session for Steve Lamacq’s BBC Introducing show on BBC Radio 6, with additional airplay courtesy of Vic Galloway and Nicola Meighan on BBC Radio Scotland and Charlie Ashcroft and Jim Gellatly via Amazing Radio. Ghanaian artist and producer Kid Grenade has also created an excellent remix of single Blah Blah Blah.

Memes create aggressive yet catchy post-punk songs with lyrics that really pack a punch. They play live on Friday at The Old Blue Last in London followed by a hometown gig at Broadcast in Glasgow on 13 June supporting Imperial Wax (the last and longest-serving members from The Fall). Visit https://www.facebook.com/memestheband