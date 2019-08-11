Under the Radar: Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves

Hailing from Bathgate, Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves are fast becoming one of Scotland’s brightest and best young bands. Released last week, excellent new single Tippy Toes is one of their strongest yet, building to a catchy, sing-along chorus.

With sold-out shows across Scotland, (their Glasgow G2 gig sold out in five hours, their show at Edinburgh’s Leith Depot in just 30 minutes) their fanbase is growing rapidly. Mark also set a world record, performing 50 times in different towns across the UK over a 24-hour period, whilst raising money for charity. See the band support chart-topping schoolfriend Lewis Capaldi in Edinburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by Glasgow’s Indian Summer Festival on 30 August, WD on the Pitch in Coatbridge on 31 August and a hometown headline slot at Bathgate’s Party in the Park on 1 September. Visit https://www.facebook.com/marksharpmusician/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com