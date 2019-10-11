Under the Radar: kitti

Katie Doyle first came to our attention playing keyboards for the mighty Emme Woods, but has recently been garnering plaudits with her solo vehicle, kitti, as well as her monthly residency at Glasgow’s jazz mecca, the Blue Arrow.

Her bluesy pop sensibility and vocal style has perhaps inevitably drawn comparisons with Amy Winehouse, although her biography positions her towards Alicia Keys and Jorja Smith. In June kitti shared a bill with ten other acts at the prestigious boutique House Festival (the others included Franz Ferdinand, Black Eyed Peas and Groove Armada), followed by a slot this weekend at Tenement Trail. Her recently-released track, Chasing The Crowd, gives a flavour of her writing and with GR Management on board (they also look after Texas and Primal Scream) we expect to be hearing a lot more from kitti in the coming year. www.hiitskitty.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide. Their next event on 6 November focuses on Music Business & Showcase events. It takes place at The Pleasance Cabaret Bar in Edinburgh. For tickets and info visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com