Under the Radar: Kinbrae

Kinbrae is the musical vehicle for Dundee-based twins Andy and Mike Truscott, who started working together five years ago after stints in various Scottish bands. Describing their compositions as an experimental yet accessible form of ambient classical music, they are just back from playing the Q3Ambientfest in Potsdam and their latest sonic outing, Landforms, is out on vinyl via London label Truant Recordings.

Continuing the watery theme of 2016’s Tidal Patterns, the nine-track album was inspired by the River Tay and sees Andy dabble with old-school modular synthesizers, samples and field recordings. These are melded with his brother’s brass, bass and guitar talents, and the production skills of Ben Chatwin.

Kinbrae are planning to take this highly evocative musical mix on the road in the summer. In the meantime, we recommend getting fully immersed in Landforms for some sublime sensory pleasure. See www.kinbrae.bandcamp.com