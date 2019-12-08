Under the Radar: Kerri Watt

Kerri Watt is a Glasgow-born singer songwriter who won a scholarship to attend music college in California aged just 16. Taken from her debut album (out via Cooking Vinyl next year), her latest single, Chasing Aeroplanes, secured airplay from Bob Harris on his BBC Radio 2 show The Country, and whilst retaining her country/pop sensibilities it was produced by metal/rock producer Machine (Lamb of God, Fall Out Boy).

Watt has toured extensively, including slots at Glastonbury, Kew The Music, Country2Country and the Cambridge Folk Festival. She’s supported legendary artists such as Keith Urban, Celine Dion and Julio Iglesias, as well as Embrace, Ward Thomas and Nina Nesbitt. Her next live outing is on 24 January as part of Celtic Connections at Broadcast in Glasgow. Watch the inventive music video for Chasing Aeroplanes at https://youtu.be/n19x5rwg95c, stream the track at https://KW.lnk.to/KWCA, and for details of live dates visit https://www.facebook.com/KerriWattMusic

