Under the Radar: Keir Gibson

Keir Gibson is a young singer-songwriter from Fort William. We first saw him perform last December, when he toured with youth music project Hit The Road, and he’s been on our radar ever since.

Gibson has supported Kyle Falconer and played festivals such as Jocktoberfest, HebCelt, King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution and XpoNorth.

He self-released the excellent debut single Eyes Wide the day before a triumphant set at this year’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival. It’s an electro-pop gem that’s made an impact, with more than 30,000 Spotify streams in two weeks, and it’s earning him plenty of praise and new fans.

His next live outing is in Aberdeen for the True North Festival on 21 September. To watch the accompanying acoustic version of Eyes Wide, filmed on a gondola at the Nevis Range ski resort, visit https://www.facebook.com/KeirGibsonMusic/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit

www.borntobewide.co.uk

