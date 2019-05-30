Under the Radar: Jared Celosse

Jared Celosse was born in London and spent his formative years in the Czech Republic and Denmark, but now calls Glasgow home. This mix of cultures and experiences has helped him craft a unique sound, playing piano and combining layered vocals with dreamy instrumentation.

His new single, New Orleans (Esca), helped him win the inaugural Stewart Cruickshank Bursary – an artist development award dedicated to the memory of the late, great BBC producer and broadcaster who helped the careers of many of Scotland’s musicians. Recently signing to excellent Glasgow label Olive Grove Records, Celosse’s new EP, Archipelago Vol. 1, is set for release later this summer. He has secured airplay from Roddy Hart on BBC Radio Scotland, been championed by the Scots Whay Hae! blog and performed at Celtic Connections. We expect to be hearing a lot more from this exceptional young talent soon. Visit www.facebook.com/jaredcelosse/

