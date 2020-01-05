Under the Radar: Inferiem

While Motherwell may no longer be manufacturing steel, local act Inferiem have been producing some high-quality metal of a musical kind.

On Friday, the five-piece formed by school friends Duncan Law and Johnny Gray released the single Burning Gold, following their excellent 2019 EP, The Fall, which helped the band win the Scottish heat of Metal 2 The Masses and a subsequent slot at the prestigious Bloodstock Festival.

As if that wasn’t enough, Inferiem went on to scoop the Scottish Alternative Music Award for the best metal act.

Plans are under way to record and release an album in the second half of this year, but in the meantime we recommend getting along to see the band at Glasgow’s Audio on 23 January.

The full metal line-up also features Godeater, Vexed and Bearers. For details and a link to Burning Gold go to www.facebook.com/inferiemband.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

