Under the Radar: Gravelle

Livingston duo Gravelle, comprising Monique Maurel and Kyle MacNaughton-Wright, announced their arrival on the Scottish music scene with the release of Liquid Skin late last year. The meaty EP was an impressive debut, drawing on 80s synth sounds, punchy beats, a splash of techno and an unashamedly goth aesthetic.

They have shared stages with other exponents of the dark arts, including former UTR acts Damn Dirty Duke, The Ninth Wave and Franky's Evil Party. Indeed MacNaughton moonlighted for the latter, while The Ninth Wave's Lewis Tollan has been enlisted on production duties (along with Idlewild's Rod Jones). Gravelle (which they pronounce "gravel") take to the road next week to promote their new single Shedding Skin, with dates in Edinburgh on Friday, Aberdeen on Saturday, and Glasgow's The Dam All Dayer on 7 December, before a return to the capital for a show at Sneaky Pete's on 8 December. www.facebook.com/gravelleofficial