Under the Radar: Goodnight Louisa

Goodnight Louisa (aka Louise McCraw) first came to our attention three years ago fronting the Edinburgh band Skjør, who went on to build up a decent profile on the Scottish festival circuit while in their teens. After the members went their separate ways in 2018, she retreated to Iceland’s WestFjords to write material, which has been produced by Kristofer Harris (whose credits include Belle & Sebastian, Ghostpoet and Bear’s Den).

The first track in her new body of work, Hollow God (bit.ly/UTRLouisa) demonstrates a dark pop sensibility with a hint of the power vocals popularised by Florence Welch. Inspired by Viv Albertine’s memoir, To Throw Away Unopened, it is released on Friday and suggests that the Icelandic retreat has seen McCraw seriously develop as an artist.

The track will be accompanied by a video cut from 1960s family films, and Goodnight Louisa has been selected to perform at the XpoNorth showcase in Inverness on 3-4 July.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk