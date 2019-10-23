Under the Radar: From Sorrow To Serenity

For the past decade the Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMAs) have done an impressive job of highlighting acts on the edgier end of the spectrum and this year’s event is no exception. Among the excellent nominees, we particularly liked From Sorrow To Serenity, who are nominated in the Best Metal category. Signed to German label Long Branch Records, an imprint of rock powerhouse SPV, the Glasgow band have toured extensively across the world with numerous streams on Spotify.

Their most recent track, The Blister Exits, was released last month and follows on from the formidable album Reclaim, unleashed earlier this year.

From Sorrow To Serenity play the Cathouse on 9 November on the UK leg of their European tour (details https://fromsorrowtoserenity.com). We wish them and their fellow nominees luck next Friday when the SAMA’s ceremony takes place at top Glasgow venue, St Luke’s.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide. Their next event on 6 November is titled Showcase Conventions – Cracking Music Industry Events at The Pleasance Cabaret Bar in Edinburgh, www.borntobewide.co.uk

