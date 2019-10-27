Under the Radar: EMIAH

Performing as EMIAH, singer songwriter Emma Whyte began her career releasing videos of R&B and pop covers. Fast forward to the present day, and she’s teamed up with songwriter/producer Stuart McInnes, aka Esdaile State, with latest single Siren featuring additional production skills from Panuma and Tokyo Project.

With 340,000 plays since its release last month, Siren has since featured on over 50 playlists, including both Apple and Spotify, and debuted at number one on Submit Hub’s Rising Artists Worldwide Chart. EMIAH and McInnes are creating expertly produced, infectious EDM/pop songs, and with nearly two million streams to date they look poised to make an impact.

Live, EMIAH has performed at XpoNorth, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and Party At The Palace and supported acts like Be Charlotte, The Hoosiers, Wrable and Rothwell. If you like catchy electronic pop, visit. www.facebook.com/emiahmusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com