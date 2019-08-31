Under the Radar: Domiciles

Until recently, western Fife had a bit of a reputation as the last outpost for lad-rock acts trying to preserve the legacy of Oasis’s third and fourth albums. Fortunately, a quiet revolution appears to be taking place in the Kingdom, spearheaded by Dunfermline’s excellent Outwith Festival (outwithfestival.co.uk) and the likes of local heroes Domiciles, who self-identify as psychedelic.

Their album This Is Not A Zen Garden (LNFG) was self-produced in a Highland cottage and in a previous era would have sat comfortably alongside Creation Records’ early shoegaze signings. However, Domiciles also bring a darker, edgier dimension to the genre, occasionally adding a tinge of Krautrock and even Velvet Underground.

A documentary of their Highland adventure is due out soon and a tour is being lined up for November. In the meantime, we recommend getting along to Outwith on 7 September to see them on their home turf along with a host of other great acts.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events. For more information visit

www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com