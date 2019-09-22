Under the Radar: Dirty Damn Duke

Two years ago Colette Dryburgh and Detroit Law created an art installation using synths and props against a backdrop of self-shot film footage. It wasn’t long before the noises developed into fully-fledged songs and director Paris Seawell was enlisted to shoot a series of videos.

So was born Dirty Damn Duke, a “360 degree art project” using Dryburgh’s talents as a costume designer for films and Law’s day job as a stylist. Musically they combine dark electronic sounds, spoken word and vocals which sound like the angry daughter of Shirley Manson and The The’s Matt Johnson. Their new EP, Multi Muscle Disciplinary, was released on 13 September. It is inspired by sculptor Eduardo Paolozzi’s concept of Mechanomorphism and is accompanied by a video for the song Concrete. Look out for their next gig – it promises to be an experience for the senses. www.facebook.com/pg/damndirtyduke

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born to be Wide. Their next event, Vinyl Frontier, is at the Pleasance Cabaret Bar in Edinburgh on 3 October and features a panel discussion on the medium. For tickets visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com