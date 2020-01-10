Under the Radar: Crawford Mack

Glaswegian musician Crawford Mack’s eclectic CV includes studying jazz at London’s prestigious Guildhall, writing for other artists and modelling for a book featuring men in kilts. For the past two years his musical endeavours have also taken him on some interesting journeys, beginning in Essex where he helped build an extension on his drummer’s home to accommodate a studio. He was adopted by a gang of German football fans in Hanover and then embarked on a DIY tour of Mexico.

Like many gifted songwriters, Mack manages to blend sophistication with a knack for penning an effortlessly enjoyable melody, often slipping some social commentary into the lyrics. An EP is due in early March and an accomplished album recorded with producer/co-writer Jamie Evans is in the bag. This sneak preview of the track The Story Is No Longer Available gives a flavour of a great act to look out for in 2020: http://bit.ly/Crawfordclip

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide. Their next event on 6 February takes place at The Pleasance Cabaret Bar with a panel exploring how Edinburgh’s festivals can develop more collaborations with the music scene. Visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is the not-for-profit trade body representing the UK’s independent music sector, which makes up a quarter of the recorded music market. Now in its 20th year, AIM’s members range from the largest independent record labels and music businesses in the world to self-releasing artists and entrepreneurs. AIM promotes, supports and offers a range of services and opportunities to this group. Visit www.aim.org.uk