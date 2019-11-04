Under the Radar: Connor Fyfe

Having taught himself to play guitar from YouTube tutorials, 13-year-old singer songwriter Connor Fyfe is now a promising artist from Bellshill in Glasgow. Over the past two years he’s achieved a great deal, playing The Barrowlands, King Tut’s and an impressive 20 festivals this year alone, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Party at The Palace, Youthbeatz and Butefest.

Rising stars The Snuts chose him (from hundreds of applicants) to support them in Motherwell in September and he’s been championed by BBC Radio Scotland, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio and Glasgow Live. Don’t, his first official single, was released last month and it’s a very promising debut. Connor plays Motherwell Football Club on 23 November, The Wee Gee on 29 November in Lochgoilhead, EH6 Festival in Edinburgh on 1 December and is set to release his debut album in February next year. https://www.facebook.com/ConnorMusic/

