Under the Radar: Black Tiles

Hailing from the granite city, Black Tiles are an excellent young quintet beginning to build a solid profile. Upbeat, yet with politically charged lyrics, their brilliant new single Dead Girls was released on Friday.

They’ve played local festivals including Grampian Pride and Wolfstock, a Sofar Sounds Aberdeen gig, Glasgow’s Queens of Noise, King Tut’s Summer Nights and they’ve also performed as far afield as Norway. They’ve gained airplay on ShmuFM and Amazing Radio and been championed by smaller blogs such as Discovery Music, video interview platform Vintage Music Society and Purculture. The band have supported UTR favourites The Vegan Leather and Rascalton and their next live outing is on Saturday at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom with rising stars The Snuts, followed by a Drummonds show on 19 October supporting Walt Disco. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BlackTilesBand

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born to be Wide. Their next event, Vinyl Frontier, is at the Pleasance Cabaret Bar in Edinburgh on 3 October and features a panel discussion on the medium. For tickets visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com