Under the Radar: Aino Elina

Aino Elina is a solo artist originally from Pöntsö in Lapland, Finland, who began her career as a singer-songwriter studying at Leeds College of Music and now calls Edinburgh home. Creating ethereal Nordic electro-pop, Elina writes in both Finnish and English.

Her latest single, Sliding Down, was officially released on Friday and, like most of her music, is produced by Dave Lloyd, aka Dave Oscillation, from excellent electronic trio (and former UTR act) Stillhound. Elina has secured festival slots in Scotland and her native Finland and been championed by media in both countries, including The Skinny, who included her song Saippuaa in their best tracks of 2018. Her next live outing is at Bar Brig in Edinburgh on 6 October with Isla Pitkethly accompanying on cello. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ainoelinaofficial/

