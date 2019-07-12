TRNSMT organiser confirms that T in the Park will never return

The organiser of Glasgow's TRNSMT festival has confirmed that the concert's spiritual successor, T in the Park, will never return to Scotland.

Geoff Ellis, whose company DF company organises TRNSMT in Glasgow and ran T in the Park between 1994 and 2016, confirmed to the BBC that the festival would never be held again in Scotland.

T in the Park was Scotland's biggest festival, running for three years at Strathclyde Park in Lanarkshire, before moving to it's most iconic home of Balado in Perth and Kinross-shire, where it remained until 2014.

The final two editions of the festival, which has been headlined by acts such as Rage Against the Machine, Blur, Oasis, and Calvin Harris, took place at Strathallan Castle in Stirling following concerns over environmental issues at Balado.

2015's edition, headlined by dance act Avicii, resulted in a record number of complaints, with festival-goers raising concerns about traffic congestion.

It was officially placed 'on hold' in 2016, before the announcement of TRNSMT, a July festival in Glasgow which doesn't have a campsite element.

While TRNSMT, which gets underway with performances from Stormzy and Gerry Cinammon this evening, was never billed as an official T in the Park replacement, Mr Ellis told the BBC that the festival had 'run its course'.

He said: "Everyone loved T and we all had great fun doing it."

He added: "You can always look fondly on the past.

"It was really the third major festival in the UK. We've got some great memories…we'll always have them and so will all the people who grew up with it."

Mr Ellis said of the Glasgow festival, in its third year: "It's all about TRNSMT for us now."