It’s now just a few days until some of the biggest names in music take to Glasgow Green for this year’s TRNSMT festival.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, and since then there have been five further editions.

This year’s event - the seventh - will take place at Glasgow Green from July 12-14, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris closing the main stage over the three nights.

They will join the club of TRNSMT headliners that include some of the biggest names in the world of music - along with a couple of surprises.

Here are all 20 - and the other big acts to have played in each year of the feast of music.

1 . Radiohead Rock pioneers Radiohead were the first band to headline TRNSMT back in 2017. Also appearing on the Main Stage were Belle & Sebastian, London Grammar and Rag 'n' Bone Man. Black Honey headlined the tiny Jack Rocks Stage. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Kasabian The 2017 Saturday evening headliners were festival favourites Kasabian. Warming up the crowd for them on the Main Stage were the likes of future headliners Catfish & The Bottlemen, George Ezra and future Glastonbury headliner Stormzy. Meanwhile Gerry Cinnamon made his TRNSMT debut third on the bill on the King Tut's Stage. | Getty Images for Live Nation

3 . Biffy Clyro Local heroes Biffy Clyro closed out the 2017 festival. Other bands on the Main Stage included The 1975, Twin Atlantic and The View. One notable name playing low down on the bill of the King Tut's Stage was none other than Scotland's Beyonce - Lewis Capaldi. | Getty Images