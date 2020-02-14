TRNSMT 2020: line-up and how to get tickets for the Glasgow Green festival as Loyle Carner, Amy Macdonald and Jimmy Eat World confirmed

Have your say

TRNSMT have confirmed a second wave of artists for the 2020 edition of the Glasgow festival with Loyle Carner, Jimmy Eat World and Ms Banks among the big names added.

The festival, which replaced T in the Park in 2017, has bolstered the line-up with 50 more acts in total from across the music spectrum.

Several hip hop acts have been introduced to the lineup including AJ Tracey, Ms Banks and Jay 1. They're joined by indie acts Declan McKenna, Joesef and Saint PHNX.

Headliners for the event were announced earlier this year with Manchester indie band Courteeners and Ian Brown closing the opening night. Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will headline the Saturday while Bathgate sensation Lewis Capaldi will close the festival on Sunday.

New addition Loyle Carner will clash with Lewis Capaldi on the Sunday night.

The festival was criticised following its initial lineup announcement in November for the lack of female representation. The main stage on Friday and Saturday doesn't feature any female acts, apart for House Gospel Choir, which features male and female members.

On Sunday the main stage will see Rita Ora and Amy McDonald play before performances from Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol

When is TRNSMT 2020?

TRNSMT takes place across the weekend of 10 - 12 July.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for TRNSMT 2020 went on general sale at 9am on Friday 29 November. As well as standard tickets, which give you access to the main festival arena, there will also be VIP passes available.

These grant the holder a glass of bubbly on arrival each day, a dedicated VIP entrance, access to an exclusive chill-out zone away from the main festival arena, access to the VIP Bar and food area (catering to all dietary requirements), a seated area, and upgraded flushing toilets.

One day and two days passes will be available, as will weekend tickets.

Sunday tickets have already sold out.

Ticketmaster will be offering a payment plan option on a deposit scheme, making it easier for you to spread the cost of your TRNSMT ticket. You'll be able to pay from £29.90 (plus fees) on your first payment, followed by two more instalments.

Full lineup

Friday, July 10

Main Stage

Courteeners / Ian Brown / Sam Fender / Blossoms / Aitch / Yxng Bane / House Gospel Choir / Sports Team

King Tut's Stage

Little Simz / Joy Crookes / Beabdoobee / The Regrettes / Jeremy Loops / The Lathums / Red Rum Club / Shambolics

River Stage

The Ninth Wave / Voodoos / Shaybo / Gallus / Another Sky / The Mysterines / One Nine.

Saturday, July 11

Main Stage

Liam Gallagher / Foals / Keane / AJ Tracey / Twin Atlantic / Picture This / Vistas

King Tut's Stage

Jimmy Eat World / Declan Welsh and the Decadent West / Dylan John Thomas / The Murder Capital / Georgia / Miraa May / Psychedelic Porn Crumpets / Mike Mckenzie

River Stage

Orla Gartland / Rascalton / Pip Blom / The Hara / Vukovi / Spyres / St.Martins

Sunday, July 12

Main Stage

Lewis Capaldi / Snow Patrol / Rita Ora / Amy MacDonald / Dermot Kennedy / Declan McKenna / Jay1 / Sea Girls

King Tut's Stage

Loyle Carner / Joesef / Ash / Ryan McMullan / Ms Banks / Kawala / Lyra / Tamzene

River Stage

Saint Phnx / Chloe Moriondo / Aaron Smith / Charlotte / David Keenan / Luke La Volpe / Sara 'n' Junbug

For more information on TRNSMT 2020 tickets, head to the festival's official website