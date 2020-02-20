Canadian singer-songwriter Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - better known by his stage name The Weeknd - has announced a UK arena tour to take place later this year in support of new album, 'After Hours'.

The 'After Hours' tour takes in three dates at London's O2 Arena, before winding across the country and calling into Birmingham, Newcastle, and Manchester.

(Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

But obviously, it’s The Weeknd’s date at Glasgow’s SSE Arena on 18 October that we’re most excited for.

The 'Can't Feel My Face' and 'The Hills' singer then hops over the Channel for a number of European dates, including gigs in Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

The Weeknd previously supported Rihanna on her UK tour in 2015, and has had a raft of hits including 'Starboy', 'I Feel It Coming', 'Can’t Feel My Face', 'The Hills', 'Heartless', and recent track 'Blinding Lights'.

The full list of The Weeknd’s UK tour dates is as follows:

(Photo: Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

11 October - O2 Arena, London

12 October - O2 Arena, London

13 October - O2 Arena, London

15 October - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

16 October - Birmingham Arena

18 October - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 October - Manchester Arena

Support will come from Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam on select dates.

According to Stereoboard, "the tour is expected to showcase some of the most innovative stage design to date, incorporating state of the art production and the most LED lights and video for an arena show yet."

'After Hours' is the R&B songwriter and producer’s follow-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’, and will be released on 30 March through Republic Records.

So far, the album has accrued over 500 million streams on Spotify, despite only two singles from it - 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights' - being available.

What might The Weeknd play?

With The Weeknd's UK tour dates some eight months away at the time of writing, it's hard to guess just which songs might make the cut when Tesfaye takes to the stage in London for the first time.

Sure, hits like 'Can't Feel My Face' and the recently shared 'Blinding Lights' are almost certain to be included, but what else might we see given a live airing?

Presumably, a bunch of new songs from The Weeknd's new album - his first since 2016 - will be chosen for performance.

According to setlist.fm, The Weeknd's 'average' setlist for 2018 - the last year he gigged regularly - was as follows:

Pray for Me

Starboy

Party Monster

Reminder

Six Feet Under

Low Life

Might Not

Sidewalks

Crew Love

House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls

Secrets

Can't Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming

The Morning

Earned It

Wicked Games

Often

Acquainted

Wasted Times

Call Out My Name

The Hills

How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 28. They will be available through Live Nation.

Will there be a pre-sale?

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday 25 February at 9am.