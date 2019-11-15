The Killers in Scotland: how to get tickets to the American rockers' Falkirk concert in 2020

Indie-rockers The Killers have announced a UK stadium tour for 2020.

The band are embarking on the tour in support of new album 'Imploding The Mirage', their sixth studio album and their first since 2017.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Starting on 28 May 2020 in Falkirk, the band will play nine dates, calling into Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, London, Bristol, Coventry, Middlesborough, and Dublin.

They'll be joined by Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers, who'll be opening for the Las Vegas band on select nights.

Blossoms will open proceedings in Falkirk, Manchester, Norwich, and Southampton, the Manics will get the crowd warmed up in Bristol, Coventry and Middlesborough, while Sam Fender will be on hand in London and Dublin.

The full list of The Killers tour dates is as follows:

28 May – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

30 May – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

1 June – Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium

3 June - Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium

6 June - London, Emirates Stadium

9 June - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

11 June - Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

13 June - Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium

16 June - Dublin, Malahide Castle

“I wouldn’t call this a concept album," drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. told NME, "but we’re starting to see the threads of a concept, and we’re having fun with it.

"I don’t wanna say for sure what the concept is, but I’d say this is more fun, a little bit more up and I love that."

"Brandon and I... have been having fun with the fact that we don’t have our guitar player, we don’t have our bass player with us, so it sounds different.”

“We’ve been in Utah doing it,” said front man Brandon Flowers. “That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation."

“Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.”

The band - who formed in 2001 and have released five consecutive chart-topping albums - played a triumphant headline set at Glastonbury earlier in 2019, which delivered one of the biggest singalongs of the weekend in indie banger, 'Mr. Brightside.'

"The best thing about The Killers is that everyone knows all the words," said iNews, "and even when you don’t really know them, you still feel like you do. And so did every one of the tens of thousands of people who packed into the huge space in front of the Pyramid Stage."

"The force of tens of thousands of voices reverberated across the reaches of the campsite in one of the most high-octane and spine-tingling moments of the festival."

Mr Brightside, released in 2004, is the longest-charting song in UK history, having appeared in the top 100 for a total of 208 weeks, 42 more than its closest competitor.

How can I get tickets?

Fans can pre-order 'Imploding The Mirage' before 4pm on Tuesday 19 November for early access to tickets. The pre-sale will then open from 9am on Wednesday 20 November.

General sale tickets for all dates will be available from 9am on Friday 22 November.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.co.uk. You can pre-order the album here.