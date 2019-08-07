Summer Sessions 2019: Florence and the Machine at Princes Street Gardens: set list and everything you need to know

Tonight sees Scotland’s Summer Sessions return to Edinburgh, bringing with it some of the biggest names in music.

The series of gigs once again takes place in Princes Street Gardens, and this year runs between 7 and 18 August, when the city’s nightlife is at its most vibrant thanks to the Edinburgh Festival.

This year’s Sessions will feature headline performances from Florence + the Machine, Primal Scream, CHVRCHES, Lewis Capaldi, James, Courteeners and Madness.

It’s not just the names topping the bill that you should be paying attention to: there’s also a strong line-up of supporting acts, with Johnny Marr, We Were Promised Jetpacks and Lightning Seeds all warming the crowd up at some point.

The sessions get underway tonight with a headline performance from Florence and the Machine.

The band - fronted by Florence Welch - will be performing tracks from their 2018 fourth album High As Hope, as well as hits from a career that stretches over 10 years, including ‘Dog Days Are Over’ and ‘You Got The Love’.

They’ll be supported by Self Esteem, the moniker of experimental pop musician Rebecca Taylor.

Taylor’s debut album Compliments Please was released on Fiction Records in March, and she also plays as one half of Sheffield-based indie-pop band, Slow Club.

The same line-up is in action again tomorrow (Thursday) as both Florence and Self Esteem take to the stage for a second night of Summer Sessions.

What might Florence play?

While promoters and the band are remaining tight-lipped about the set list for the Edinburgh gigs, according to setlist.fm, Florence and the Machine's "average" setlist in 2019 looks like this:

June, Hunger, Between Two Lungs, Only If for a Night, Queen of Peace, South London Forever, Patricia, Ship to Wreck, Dog Days Are Over, 100 Years, The End of Love, Cosmic Love, Delilah, and What Kind of Man.

And for the encore: Moderation, Big God and Shake It Out.

Tickets

Tickets for tonight's gig are still available, and are priced at £59.05 or £81.60 for a VIP ticket.

You can purchase them through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Thursday night’s gig have sold out.

Seating

The Summer Sessions concerts are all standing shows, meaning no seating is available.

Access to Princes Street Gardens Standing will be available on a first come, first served basis - additional space is available in the surrounding pathways and embankments within the standing area.

Those with VIP tickets have guaranteed access to the Inner Bowl, as well as an exclusive VIP bar, a variety of food offerings, seating, and flushing toilet facilities.

Getting there

With Princes Street Gardens being situated in the middle of Edinburgh, it is well served by public transport links, so getting to and from the concerts shouldn’t be too difficult.

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams both provide regular services directly outside the venue on Princes Street, and those travelling from further afield can make use of Edinburgh Bus Station and Waverley Train Station, both just a 10 minute walk from the venue.

While more environmentally friendly transport is always recommended, those still planning to drive to the event can make use of five car parks that are within a 20 minute walk.

Stage times for the Summer Sessions gigs are not being shared by the organisers. Doors open at 6pm.

For more information on travel to Summer Sessions Edinburgh, head to their website

Banned items

A number of items are prohibited from being taken into the concerts.

These include weapons of any kind, drones, professional cameras or cameras with removable lenses, flares, fireworks, and smoke emitting devices.

Bags larger than A3 will not be allowed into the event, and those found in possession of drugs will be charged by police (‘legal’ and herbal highs are also not permitted).

For a full list of prohibited items, head to the Summer Sessions website