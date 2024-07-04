Suede's Brett Anderson and Nicky Wire from Manic Street Preachers. | Canva/Getty Images

A double-headliner concert is set to rock Edinburgh Castle this month.

Iconic British bands Manic Street Preachers and Suede are about to arrive in Scotland for a huge co-headline tour.

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales. They have gone on to release 14 studio albums and have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds. They have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Suede’s recently released their ninth studio album 'Autofiction' to acclaim, and sold-out a huge UK headline tour earlier this year. This year also saw the release of Suede30 - a timely reminder of how the band’s debut album had such a powerful and transformative effect on British music from the outset. Suede’s eponymous debut shot to number one in the UK Album Charts upon its release selling over 100,000 copies in its first week, winning the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and becoming the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK at that time.

Last year saw the two bands co-headline a US tour and now they have brought the double-header to the UK - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with an upcoming stop in Edinburgh.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are the two bands playing Edinburgh?

Suede and the Manic Street Preachers will play Edinburgh Castle on Wednesday, July 10.

Who will play first?

For the Edinburgh leg of the tour Suede will play first, followed by the Manic Street Preachers. The band’s are taking turns when it comes to the headline slot.

What are the expected stage times?

The venue have yet to confirm the set times - watch this space - but we know that gates open at 6.45pm and the gig will finish at 10.30pm. Their recent gig in Wales had the same start and end times and saw Suede play from 7.25-8.40pm and the Manics from 9.10-10.25pm. Another gig at the Eden Project had the same set times, so we would be hugely surprised if Edinburgh Castle was any different.

Can I still buy tickets?

If you’ve decided at the last minute that you would like to go then you might have to pay a bit extra. All face value tickets sold out months ago, although there are a few official resale tickets currently available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there age restictions in place?

In the standing areas it’s over 14s only and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. In the seated area all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. The gig is not suitable for infants or small children.

Where else are they playing?

Other than Edinburgh, the two bands will be playing the following dates on the tour:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, June 28: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Tuesday, July 2: Dublin Trinity College

Friday, July 5: Cardiff Castle

Friday, July 12: Manchester Castlefield Bowl

Saturday, July 13: Leeds Millenium Square

Thursday, July 18: London Alexandra Palace Park

What's the likely Suede setlist?

Suede have been playing slightly different setlists each night on the UK and Ireland leg of their gigs with the Manic Street Preachers. Having said that, expect to hear the majority of these songs in Edinburgh, taken from their recent gig at the Eden Project.

Turn Off Your Brain and Yell Trash Animal Nitrate The Drowners It Starts and Ends With You Pantomime Horse To the Birds Filmstar Antidepressants Sometimes I Feel I'll Float Away She Still Leads Me On Shadow Self Personality DisorderP The 2 of Us So Young Metal Mickey Beautiful Ones

What is the likely Manic Street Preachers setlist?

The Manic Street Preachers have also been playing slightly different setlists each night on the UK and Ireland leg of their gigs with Suede. Having said that, expect to hear the majority of these songs in Edinburgh, taken from their recent gig at the Eden Project.