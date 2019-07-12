Stormzy faces TRSNMT delay due to flight issues

Uncertainty surrounds Stormzy’s headlining set at Scotland’s largest music festival due to flight delays.

The rapper is due on stage at 9.20pm to close the first day of the TRNSMT festival but posted on Instagram that his flight has been delayed for two hours.

He wrote: “3 flights missed in 24 hours now this one’s delayed by 2 hours. Having a mare.”

Festival organisers declined to comment on speculation surrounding whether he would make the headlining slot.

Earlier, festival director Geoff Ellis told PA: “Stormzy had a great Glastonbury and he only wanted to do two festivals this year.

“When we got the call, pretty much a year ago, saying he wants to do Glastonbury and TRNSMT, that’s really cool to get.

“He played the first year here and had a fantastic gig, went on about 4pm and had a full crowd watching him and that was great. I certainly won’t be missing him.”

Mr Ellis also addressed speculation about the future of the T In The Park festival, which he organised before it was put on hold in 2016, telling the BBC the much loved event has “run its course”, adding “it’s all about TRNSMT for us now”.

Thousands of music fans have headed to Glasgow Green for the first day of the three-day festival.

Crowds basked in the sunshine with temperatures topping 20C (68F), and organisers urged those attending to use suncream and stay hydrated.

Mabel and Gus Dapperton were the first acts to appear on the main stage ahead of performances by Years And Years, Gerry Cinnamon.

Headlining the women-only Queen Tut’s stage, at the festival for the first time in an attempt to address the gender play gap is Lauren Spiteri, niece of Texas star Sharleen Spiteri.

She said she is “proud” to be on the stage dedicated to up and coming female artists.

She added: “I’m just excited to be part of it, I think it’s really nice that TRNSMT are celebrating women in music that my be overlooked and that are just doing it on their own and I’m very proud to be sharing a stage with these amazing women.”

Around 50,000 music fans are expected to attend each day at the TRNSMT festival which takes place on Glasgow Green from July 12-14.

Catfish And The Bottlemen and George Ezra headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively while other bands appearing over the weekend include Bastille, The Kooks, Sigrid and Richard Ashcroft.

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up but were replaced by Scottish artists Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande after pulling out in the weeks before the festival.

The good weather is expected to continue with a few showery spells possible on Friday and Saturday and a bright sunny day on Sunday, when forecasters predict temperatures of 23C (73.4F).