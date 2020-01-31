Stereophonics, Foals, Supergrass and Primal Scream to headline 2020’s Kendal Calling festival

This year’s headliners for Cumbria’s Kendal Calling festival have been announced, and they’re a mix of old and new faces.

Welsh rocker Stereophonics return after their Friday night headlining slot in 2017 to top the bill on Saturday, August 1, and veteran alternative rock act Primal Scream are back at the Lowther Deer Park event for the first time since their only previous appearance there, in 2013, to round proceedings off on Thursday, July 30.

Fellow alternative rock acts Foals and Supergrass are making their debuts, on the other hand, on Sunday, August 2, and Friday, July 31, respectively, though the latter’s frontman, Gaz Coombes, did play a solo slot at 2015’s festival.

Others acts on the bill for what will be the 15th Kendal Calling, held at Lowther Deer Park since heading north from the town it takes its name from in 2009, include Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Dizzee Rascal, Pale Waves, Shaggy, Sister Sledge, Blossoms, You Me at Six and the Kooks.

Festival director Andy Smith said: “This is our most staggering line-up yet, to celebrate our 15-year journey.

“We have been trying to get Foals on the bill for many years, and it’s long been a dream to have Supergrass and their very large back catalogue of hits joining us, but what would a birthday party be without old friends?

“We are happy campers indeed knowing that Stereophonics, Primal Scream and Dizzee Rascal will be joining us in the fields.

“The music is only part of the fun, and this year more than any other, we’re really ramping up immersive activities and games right across the park and very excited to be announcing a whole line-up of new areas, venues, activities and events over the coming months. Roll on summer!”

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £148.25 for three days or £181.25 for four. For details, go to www.kendalcalling.co.uk