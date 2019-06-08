Spice Girls in Edinburgh: No drop off or pick up points at BT Murrayfield

Fans heading to tonight’s Spice Girls concert are being reminded that there will be no drop off or pick up points at the Stadium due to road closures.

Edinburgh Police have posted on their social media to let fans know that the best place to meet is at Edinburgh Zoo.

Fans have already been warned of heavy rain tonight, and of the restricted items and bag size guides for the concert, which kicks off with a support set from Jess Glynne.

Consisting of Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm, the pop quartet (minus original fifth member Victoria Beckham) is expected to perform 23 of their most famous hits split over two acts.

The stadium opens to fans at 5pm with the Spice Girls taking to the stage at 8.30pm. The concert is expected to finish between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

ScotRail have also tweeted that Haymarket station will be busy, and advise fans to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to travel. There will also be a queuing system in place at Haymarket after the concert,

