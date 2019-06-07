Spice Girls in Edinburgh: Here's the confirmed set list for Saturday's BT Murrayfield concert

THE Edinburgh Evening News can reveal the songs fans are going to hear at Murrayfield Stadium when The Spice Girls take to the stage on Saturday night.
The Spice Girls know how to put on a show and are prepared to perform a mammoth 23 song concert - three more than their recent Dublin gig. The songs are expected to be split over two acts. The set list is:
Spice Up Your Life
If You Can’t Dance
Who Do You Think You
Do It
Something Kind Of Funny
Military Cadence/Sound Off
Holler
Queer Tango
Viva Forever
Let Love Lead The Way
Goodbye
Car Wash
Never Give Up On The Good Times
We Are Family
Love Thing
Lady Is a Vamp
The Last Walt
Too Much
Say You’ll Be There
2 Become 1
Stop
Mama
Wannabe
For those attending the gig on Saturday, the West Fan village will open at 3pm where ticket holders can purchase food, drinks and official Spice Girls merchandise.
The stadium itself will open at 5pm and at 7.15pm, support act Jess Glynne is set to perform. The Spice Girls are scheduled to take to the stage at 8.30pm with the concert expected to finish between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.
Tickets are still available for the era defining female group who brought girl power to the world.
Spice Girls: Spice World 2019 UK Tour, Murrayfield Stadium, Saturday, doors 5pm, tickets ranging from resale tickets at £57.50 up to VIP packages at £291 are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/spice-girls-spice-world-2019-uk-tour-edinburgh-08-06-2019/event/36005565B6984797