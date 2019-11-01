Special news on landmark anniversary for popular Fife duo

Have your say

The 30th anniversary of Beggars Mantle’s farwell concert is to be marked with a special announcement.

The popular duo, Bruce Davies and the late Bill McArthur, took their final bow on stage in front of a capacity audience at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, in December 1989.

The duo logged just over 1000 concerts across Scotland and England, as well as several visits to Ingolstadt, Kirkcaldy’s twin town, where they were musical ambassadors.

They also performed at Nigeria’s national theatre on three trips to Africa.

Four albums and regular television and radio slots followed as their popularity grew.

You may also be interested in:

Beggar Mantle listed in 100 greatest Fife bands

Fife recycling centre close dover human remains fears

Plans to turn Fife venue into Grand Ole Opry of Scotland

During the late 1980s, Bill suffered a mild heart attack and underwent angioplasty.

Such was his dedication to his music and the friends who supported them, he performed at an outdoor appearance in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park within three days! Although their career as a duo ended in December 1989, their friendship continued until Bill’s untimely death, from another heart attack at the young age of 53 on November 21, 2002.

On, Monday, November 4, Bruce will be in the studios of community radio station, K107, to look back on their career, and make a special announcement.

The show, Scotch Corner, is hopsted by Ian Ogilvie, and broadcasts from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

You can hear the show on 107fm or online HERE https://www.k107.co.uk/