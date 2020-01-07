Skerryvore XV: Tickets, date, camping and everything you need to know about the Inveraray Castle festival

Scottish band Skerryvore will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a special one-day festival in the grounds of Inveraray Castle.

Who are Skerryvore?

Forming on the Isle of Tiree in 2005, Skerryvore is the brainchild of brothers Daniel (accordion) and Martin (pipes, whistles and accordion), alongside friends Fraser West (drums) and Alec Dalglish (guitar and vocals). Welcoming the addition of Craig Espie (fiddle), Jodie Bremaneson (bass), Alan Scobie (keyboards) and Scott Wood (pipes and whistles) – the eight-piece have gone from strength to strength with two MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards for ‘Live Act of the Year’ as well as hosting their own 5,000 capacity festival Oban Live for the past four years.

Daniel is also one of the founders of the popular Tiree Music Festival, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

When is Skerryvore XV?

Taking place from 2-11pm on Saturday 6th June, this day of celebrations will see Skerryvore welcome to the stage 15 special guests and acts who they have worked with over their 15 years on the contemporary Scottish traditional music scene.

Skerryvore co-founding member, Daniel Gillespie, said: “We look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to Scotland on the 6th June to celebrate this milestone for the band. It has been such an incredible global journey for us all recently but we wanted a very special location in Scotland for this event and we are thrilled that it is Inveraray Castle with its proximity to both our adopted home of Glasgow and our native west coast where the band formed.

“We’re really excited about bringing so many friends and bands onto the stage with us and we can’t wait for everyone to experience what we promise will be our most spectacular show to date.”

Where is Inveraray Castle?

The one-day festival will take place within the grounds of the castle, which is located near the town of Inveraray in Argyll, on the shore of Loch Fyne. It is about 38 miles from Oban and 60 miles from Glasgow.

Inveraray Castle is the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll, Chief of the Clan Campbell and an iconic and must-see visitor attraction on the west coast of Scotland.

The Duchess of Argyll said: “We are really excited to be hosting Skerryvore for their milestone celebration. To have one of Scotland’s most loved and respected bands at Inveraray Castle is a huge privilege for us and we are looking forward to welcoming them and their fans to the castle in June.”

How much are tickets and where can they be bought from?

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £45 for adult general admission and £35 for under 18s, with children gaining free entry.

There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets that include an exclusive tour of the castle and early entry to a welcome reception hosted by the band members, priced at £89.

Camping information and parking

Event goers will have the opportunity to not only access exclusive castle parking but also camp on the grounds and the surrounding area. Tents and campervan spaces will be available to buy with tickets.

XV castle parking is £10, a camping pass is £17.50 and a campervan pitch is £75.

How to get there

Event organisers have partnered with EventConnect to provide the XV Express bus service that will take attendees from Glasgow, Oban, Dunoon and Lochgilphead directly to the event site and back again at the end of the night.

If driving from the South, exit the M74 at junction 4 and follow signs for Glasgow City centre (M8). Travel up the M8 taking junction 30 for the Erskine Bridge, and join the A82 to Dumbarton and Loch Lomond. At Tarbet, near the head of picturesque Loch Lomond, bear left onto the A83 signposted for Inveraray.

The nearest station is Dalmally, which is approximately 15 miles away.

Where to stay if you're not camping

Hotels in the town include the George Hotel, The Inveraray Inn, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa and Brambles of Inveraray.

Argyll Caravan Park is situated on the shores of Loch Fyne, two miles south of Inveraray.

Read more: Limited edition whisky released to celebrate 10 years of the Tiree Music Festival

