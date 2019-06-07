Rubettes return to Fife for 45th anniversary show

There are certain songs and bands which take you right back to the 1970s.

Before the first punks stuck safety pins through their noses, the charts consisted of bands such as Smokie, Mud and Sweet and Showaddywaddy – masters of the three-minute pop songs which Top Of The Pops loved so much.

And there was one other. I give you – The Rubettes.

Forty five years on and the band are, possibly to your slight surprise, still going strong, and coming to Fife for a rarer-than-rare live show.

Back in 1974, the band’s trademark was white suits and cloth caps, and they made it big from the very start.

Their debut single Sugar Baby Love shipped some 500,000 copies in the UK, gaining them a number one hit.

True, that turned out to be their only number one, but they struck gold again with various numbers with Juke Box Jive probably the their best known track.

The mix of doo-wop vocals and catchy choruses – something they shared with their glam rock era contempraries – were abandoned for a more serious sound, but the halcyon days of ’74 were never quite reached again.

The Rubettes reformed in 1982, while in 2000 more than one version of the original band hit the road to be part of the growing retro market.

Alan Williams, the band’s origin al lead vocalist, brings his Rubettes to Rothes Halls on Wedneday, October 9, for an unashamed stroll down memory lane,.

The first half is an unplugged set of Rubettes songs and solo tracks as well as a few stories from life in the glam rock era.

Part two of the gig features the songs as you heard them all those decades ago.

So, dig out your best white suit and blow the dust off your flat cap for a stroll back to the ’70s.

Ticket details HERE www.onfife.com